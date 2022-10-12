Library to hold coding workshop

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 12, 2022 19:26 IST

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum are organising a free computer-coding workshop for Class 8 students of private and government schools.

Interested candidates could visit the library’s premises on West Boulevard Road with their parents to register for the course on or before October 27, a press release said.

Students enrolling for advanced computer courses will be allowed only if accompanied by their parents.

Computer experts who wish to help out with the classes are also welcome.

These courses will be conducted by S. Sivakumar, retired principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Kanchipuram. He could be contacted over phone (6383690730) for further details.

