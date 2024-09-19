Library to hold career guidance session for persons with disabilities

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum will be holding a career guidance session for persons with disability, hearing disability, and those who are visually challenged, on September 22. According to an official statement, experts will advise the candidates about employment opportunities in State and Union government sectors in the session, to be held at 11 a.m. on the library’s premises on West Boulevard Road. Interested persons may call 93447540136 for details.
