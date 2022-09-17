Library to be established in Sirkazhi

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 17, 2022 19:40 IST

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi presents service award to a staff librarian in Tiruchi.

The State government has planned to establish a library at Sirkazhi, the birthplace of S.R Ranganathan, who is known as ‘Father of Library Science’ in India, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at National Librarian’s Day celebration organised by the District Central Library Readers Circle in Tiruchi on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that ₹1.32 crore had been sanctioned by the government to set up the library at Sirkazhi. “Special attention has been devoted to the development of libraries in the State, particularly to encourage the reading habit among students and youth.”

Librarians were presented awards for their outstanding service.

Deputy Mayor G. Divya, President of Reader’s Circle V. Govindasamy, District Library Officer A.P Sivakumar and other officials took part.

