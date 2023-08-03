August 03, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum is offering coaching for the upcoming Chief Minister’s Talent Search examinations to government school students. An orientation programme regarding this will be held at the library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, on Sunday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

According to an official statement, the exam, to be held on September 23, would be open to Class 11 students from government schools following the State Board syllabus. Direct classes would be held every Sunday at the library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while they would be conducted online from Monday to Saturday.

Those wishing to register must bring their student ID or Aadhaar cards and visit the library with their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the scheme, 1,000 students (500 boys and 500 girls), who pass the exam would be selected for an annual grant of ₹10,000, for five years (two years of senior school and three years of undergraduate studies).

Examinees will be tested on Mathematics, Science and Social Studies portions from the Class 9 and 10 of Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus, through an objective-type question paper, said the statement.

S. Sivakumar, educator and retired Principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, may be contacted on (mob) 6383690730 for further details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.