HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Library offers coaching for CM Talent Search exams

August 03, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum is offering coaching for the upcoming Chief Minister’s Talent Search examinations to government school students. An orientation programme regarding this will be held at the library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, on Sunday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

According to an official statement, the exam, to be held on September 23, would be open to Class 11 students from government schools following the State Board syllabus. Direct classes would be held every Sunday at the library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while they would be conducted online from Monday to Saturday.

Those wishing to register must bring their student ID or Aadhaar cards and visit the library with their parents.

As part of the scheme, 1,000 students (500 boys and 500 girls), who pass the exam would be selected for an annual grant of ₹10,000, for five years (two years of senior school and three years of undergraduate studies).

Examinees will be tested on Mathematics, Science and Social Studies portions from the Class 9 and 10 of Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus, through an objective-type question paper, said the statement.

S. Sivakumar, educator and retired Principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, may be contacted on (mob) 6383690730 for further details.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.