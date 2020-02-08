Library hosts knowledge-sharing workshop

The District Central Library with the support of M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation organised a workshop of the International Network of Emerging Library Innovators (INELI) - (India and South Asia Network), an online network of public librarians. The three-day workshop titled ‘Building Smart, Inclusive, Knowledgeable and Resilient Communities,’ began on Friday.

The programme is aimed at discussing ways to redefine the role of public libraries, attempting to making it a knowledge-sharing space for not just for reading but for community building. Through INELI, selected librarians share information and travel to various libraries to learn from them and to provide feedback.

"The District Central Library, with the active participation of the Readers’ Forum has been able to organise several need-based programmes and has become a centre for community learning,” said A. P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer. “The delegates from across India and South Asia will observe the workings of our library, provide feedback and also learn new ideas, which they can implement at their libraries,” he said.

Over three days, the visitors will observe workshops organised at the library, such as yoga, reading and games for children, classes for competitive examinations, programmes and facilities for persons with disabilities and special children. They will also visit branch libraries at Thuraiyur and Thottiyam on Saturday.

Neeza Singh, librarian at the Central State Library, Chandigarh, said that the District Central Library encouraged active participation of the community, something which many libraries lacked. “The users themselves are able to request facilities based on their requirements, be it interactions with doctors for senior citizens or counselling for students before taking examinations,” she said. The programme would also teach delegates how to effectively plan and handle the requirements of communities, Ms. Singh added, as she appreciated the quality of infrastructure available for all members of society.

Another delegate, Kyaw Lwin Soe from the Millennium Centre in Myanmar said that the programme would help him to learn how to pitch partnership and funding opportunities to stakeholders for the betterment of facilities at his library.

“There are no government-supported libraries in Myanmar, most of them are just small rooms with shelves. For me, libraries are lifelong learning centres and I hope to bring that to my city," he said.