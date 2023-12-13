Library holds job orientation programme for PwD, hearing impaired

December 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

District Central Library and Readers’ Forum held an orientation programme in collaboration with EnAble India and V-Dart for persons with disability (PwD) and hearing impairment, to highlight job opportunities for them in telecommunications engineering and other sectors on Wednesday.

According to a release, the programme was inaugurated by District Library Officer A.P. Sivakumar on the institution’s premises. P. Vimal of EnAble India, and T. Manoj Kumar, Sumathi Sophia and Uma of V-Dart briefed the participants on employment opportunities available in various fields.