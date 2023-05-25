HamberMenu
Library conducts summer camps for children

May 25, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its recreational activities scheduled for summer vacation, the District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum organised an oratory workshop on May 25, titled ‘Neengalum Pechalaragalam.’ Training was provided on the library’s West Boulevard Road premises by V. Govindasamy, head of the Readers’ Forum.

On May 27, teachers of Sri Kasturi Rangan Memorial Vidyalaya Matriculation School in Woraiyur will train students on how to play traditional games. This will be followed by a free programme on May 29 for children with special needs and their parents from 10.30 a.m., to encourage them to showcase their talent and also explore employment opportunities.

Children with special needs can participate in activities such as singing and drawing. Later, Chennai-based expert Shankar Subbaiah will address their parents on job opportunities for persons with disability (PwD). More details can be obtained by making a call to 93447 54036.

