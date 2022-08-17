Library App launched

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to inculcate reading habit among government school students, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched a Reading Movement, ‘Read books, fly abroad’ at Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday.

Under the ‘Read books, fly abroad scheme,’ students in each school would be divided into three divisions, such as 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12 and every student will receive one book from the library each week which they can also take home. After finishing the book, they can return it to the library and get the next one.

Students can write a review of the book they read, draw a picture based on it, write a script for a play, evaluate the characters, narrate a summary of the plot, or write an essay. The best students will be chosen from among them based on their work and will be invited to participate in district-level competitions. The winners can attend the State-level camp and participate in competitions.

Around 114 students will attend the camp at Chennai's Anna Centenary Library, with up to three children being chosen from each district. Additionally, students will get a chance to interact with eminent authors and speakers. Winners will have the opportunity to travel to destinations abroad in Asia on a knowledge tour to see famous libraries, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

During the event, School Education Minister also launched the TNSED Schools library App and released an awareness poster for school students to improve their reading skills.

"Students need to advance their reading skills and read for at least 20 minutes each day in order to get a global perspective. If they do this, there will be no need for counselling services for them. Children can broaden their knowledge by reading more frequently,” said Mr. Poyyamozhi.

The Minister later chaired a zonal level review meeting with officials and elected representatives from Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Dindigul, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. .

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Poyyamozhi said that the CEOs must also regularly inspect schools and ensure all schemes are provided to the school students.

Speaking to reporters after the meet, the Minister said that around 2,500 dilapidated school buildings have been identified across the State and efforts to renovate them will begin as soon as the allocated funds of ₹1,300 crore were received.

Around 2,500 will be appointed shortly and certificate verification process was currently underway, he said.