Leverage technology, prospective women entrepreneurs told

11 February 2021 16:34 IST

Prospective women entrepreneurs were exposed to the methods of leveraging technology for their future ventures at a webinar recently, which was organised jointly by Siemens Centre of Excellence, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi; Department of Women's Studies, Bharathidasan University; and Women Entrepreneurs' Association of Tamil Nadu.

Participants were exposed to how artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, biometrics, robotics, and quantum computing, and server-less computing could be leveraged for employment generation.

The discussion on the opportunities available to entrepreneurs and MSMEs on emerging technologies involved participation of the Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, M. Selvam, and Dean - Planning and Development, NIT-T, Duraiselvam. The discussion focussed on simplification of the process of production and services, and speedy delivery.

The Vice-Chancellor, in his address, explained the utility of IOT, and elaborated on SWOC (strength, weaknesses, opportunities, challenges) analysis for enhancing capabilities with innovative information and quality quotients.

Prof. Duraiselvam said consultancy service will be offered by NIT-T at a very competitive rate on the areas of machine learning, cloud computing, advanced manufacturing, electrical, automation, IOT, product design and validation. Women entrepreneurs will be supported on a priority basis, he said.

N. Manimekalai, Head, Department of Women's Studies, Bharathidasan University, said the purpose of the programme was to encourage future women entrepreneurs to embrace emerging technologies for their start ups, on the platform of industry-institution collaboration.