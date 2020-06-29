TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 29 June 2020 23:34 IST
Level-crossing closed after gatekeeper tests positive
A manned level-crossing gate near Tiruchi has been closed temporarily after a gatekeeper tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
The inter-locked gate situated between Ponmalai and Tiruverumbur railway stations close to Manjathidal was closed on Friday afternoon when the gatekeeper tested positive.
The primary contacts of the gatekeeper had been sent for quarantine, railway sources said.
However, a track maintainer had been deployed at the railway gate to ensure safety.
