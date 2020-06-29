Tiruchirapalli

Level-crossing closed after gatekeeper tests positive

A manned level-crossing gate near Tiruchi has been closed temporarily after a gatekeeper tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The inter-locked gate situated between Ponmalai and Tiruverumbur railway stations close to Manjathidal was closed on Friday afternoon when the gatekeeper tested positive.

The primary contacts of the gatekeeper had been sent for quarantine, railway sources said.

However, a track maintainer had been deployed at the railway gate to ensure safety.

