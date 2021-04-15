‘Let us function at Gandhi Market with regulated working hours’

Tiruchi

15 April 2021 17:22 IST

Retail vegetable traders are reluctant to move to G. Corner ground

With retail vegetable traders reluctant to move to G. Corner ground as directed by the authorities in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has appealed to the district administration to allow the retailers to function at the Gandhi Market with regulated working hours.

Last week, district officials, after a meeting with representatives of the traders, decided to temporarily shift the retail traders of the market to G. Corner ground near Golden Rock. Wholesale traders were allowed to function at the market. However, most retail traders have not moved over citing poor sales at G. Corner.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Ve. Govindarajalu, general secretary of the Peramaippu, observed that though the move was justifiable in the wake of the rapid spread of COVID-19, there were certain practical difficulties in ensuring the availability of perishable commodities such as vegetables to the public.

The Gandhi Market catered to Tiruchi and 10 neighbouring districts. Vegetables are supplied from here for retail markets in entire Tiruchi district. Since vegetables are fresh and cheap at the market, most hotels, restaurants, retailers and consumers prefer to procure vegetables from here. The supply chain works smoothly as the wholesale and retail traders operated side-by-side.

If retail and wholesale trader were to be segregated and made to function from two different places, it results in waste of fuel and time. Besides, when sale was allowed at both places, retail traders suffer loss of business, he contended.

In order to avert this problem, both retail and wholesale traders can be allowed to function at Gandhi Market by following COVID-19 safety protocol and with regulated working hours. While wholesale dealers can be allowed to function from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., retailers may be allowed to set shop between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., Mr. Govindarajalu suggested.