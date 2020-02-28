‘Let river-linking project cover more areas’

TIRUCHI

28 February 2020

Bring Manapparai, Marungapuri and Vaiyampatti panchayat unions under the project: farmers

Representatives of various farmers’ organisations and political parties staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office here on Friday urging the government to ensure that the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project canal passed through the Manapparai, Marungapuri and Vaiyampatti panchayat unions in Tiruchi district.

They also demanded that the canal irrigated areas fed by the Cauvery in Tiruchi, Karur and Ariyalur districts be brought under the protected agricultural zone in the State.

While welcoming the allocation of ₹700 crore by the government to implement the river-linking project, the farmers said the Manapparai, Marungapuri and Vaiyampatti areas in Tiruchi district were drought prone and the project should be designed in such a manner that it benefited those areas. As per the original design, the canal which is to be dug for linking the rivers was to pass through the three unions but now its course has been changed, they alleged.

The farmers presented a memorandum to the Collector S.Sivarasu at the grievance meeting. The joint representation said that three panchayat unions were drought prone and the groundwater table has gone down. Residents were facing severe drinking water shortage during summer. However, the region had fertile lands and livelihood of people can be stabilised if the river-linking project canal ran through the areas, the farmers said.

Speaking at the grievance meeting, a cross section of farmers urged the government to ensure release of adequate quantum of water from the Mettur Dam during its closure period to meet the requirements of standing cash crops irrigated through the 17 irrigation canals.

Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI, said the crops irrigated by the canals, including sugarcane, banana and betelvine were withering for want of water and demanded release of adequate water in the canals during the non-Mettur season.

Responding to a query from Koundampatti R.Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, Collector said modernization of the Kattalai High Level Canal is likely to begin by March 15. He assured farmers that the TKM9 variety paddy would be procured at the the direct purchase centres.

Responding to complaints of demands for bribe at the DPCs, Mr.Sivarasu promised stern action against erring staff.

R.Chidambaram, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI(M), alleged irregularities in implementing drip irrigation scheme and charged that farmers were being asked to give bribe.

M.P.Chinnadurai, district president, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, demanded that all areas irrigated by the Cauvery river be declared as protected agricultural zone in the State.