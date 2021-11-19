Let children open up and share details of daily life: Minister

TIRUCHI

19 November 2021 20:52 IST

‘The person the child confides in must listen to them carefully’

It is important to create a safe environment for children to open up and share details of their daily lives, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

The person the child confides in - be it a parent, teacher or any non-teaching staff - must listen to them carefully and not dismiss them, he said.

The Minister inaugurated a workshop for teachers on child protection at the Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School on the occasion of World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse. Addressing the gathering of over 300 teachers, the Minister said that it was important to create awareness, especially among girl children. Many need to be exposed to the outside world and understand concepts such as good and bad touch, he said.

10-point agenda

A 10-point agenda, including training for teachers, students and parents on the importance of child protection, establishing schools as a safe space for children and school management accepting the responsibility, awareness of the ‘14417’ toll-free helpline for students, was announced by the Minister.

State Project Director (Samagra Shiksha) R. Sudhan insisted that prevention of child abuse was an ongoing process and cannot be celebrated on a single day. He urged the teachers attending the programme to take up the role of ‘master trainers’ and impart lessons learnt through such workshops to parents, non-teaching staff and other stakeholders. He said that awareness of child rights and laws protecting them needs to be created. Sensitisation is important, he said.

Nancy Veronica Thomas of Tulir, a not-for-profit organisation working for child protection conducted the workshop. It would be working along with the Department for this purpose.