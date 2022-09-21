Less than 50,000-tonne arrival recorded at DPCs till now: Food Secretary

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR:
September 21, 2022 20:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 45,097 tonnes of paddy has been procured in Thanjavur district from September 1 this year, according to J. Radhakrishnan, Food Secretary.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Wednesday, the Food Secretary said a total of 289 direct purchase centres had been opened in the district to procure paddy from the farmers from September 1 as the Union Government had conceded the request from farmers to advance the kharif marketing season procurement for 2022-23 from October 1 to September 1.

While 1.25 tonnes of paddy had been procured throughout the State from September 1 at the minimum support price fixed for the KMS 2022-23, which usually commenced from October 1, in Thanjavur alone 45,097 tonnes of paddy were procured from September 1 to 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that steps had been initiated to prevent traders and middlemen measure their paddy at the DPCs, he said it was happy to note that farmers had taken up fine variety paddy cultivation on a larger scale of 55 to 60% of total cultivation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, the Food Secretary inspected the construction of a godown at Pillayarpatti near Thanjavur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app