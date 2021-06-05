Less than 3,500 fresh cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

05 June 2021 21:48 IST

As many as 3,330 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the centtral districts on Saturday, while 68 patients succumbed to the virus.

Nagapattinam district reported the highest number of deaths with 13 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Tiruchi reported 11, and Perambalur, 10. Karur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur reported eight deaths each, while Ariyalur and Thanjavur reported five each.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 929 patients reporting positive.

Tiruchi district reported a significant dip in the number of fresh cases - 651 cases were reported. Meanwhile, a total of 64 patients who had been undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Saturday.

Nagapattinam reported 510 fresh cases, while similar declining trend was also reported in Tiruvarur, with 431 fresh cases. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts only had 11 ICU beds vacant.

Karur district reported a slight dip in cases with 322 patients reporting COVID-19 positive. While the district had only a handful of vacancies for ICU beds over the last few days, 20 beds were available on Saturday.

Ariyalur reported 192 fresh cases, Perambalur, 158 and Pudukottai, 137. Bed vacancy in these districts too was minimal. Pudukottai had only six vacant ICU beds, Perambalur 10 and Ariyalur none.