Less than 120 fresh cases in delta region

TIRUCHI

12 November 2021 20:53 IST

The central region reported 118 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a slight decline compared to the previous days. Three patients succumbed to the viral infection - two of whom hailed from Tiruchi city and one from the rural parts.

Tiruchi district continues to report an increase in COVID-19 cases. A total of 39 patients have reported COVID-19 positive in the district on Friday.

Meanwhile, the other eight districts in the central region reported less than 30 fresh cases. In Thanjavur, 27 patients tested positive.

In Karur, 17 patients tested positive for the viral infection, and in Tiruvarur, 15. Nagapattinam, meanwhile, registered eight fresh cases and Ariyalur district, five. Pudukottai reported four and Perambalur three. Mayiladuthurai reported no fresh case on Friday.