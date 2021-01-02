Less than 100 fresh COVID-19 cases

02 January 2021 20:04 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts recorded less than 100 fresh cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day with 97 patients tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Ariyalur and Perambalur districts recorded no fresh cases for the viral infection on Saturday. Three deaths, all from Nagapattinam district, were reported in the region, according to the Health Department bulletin.

A 47-year-old woman with a history of haematological malignancy and acute kidney injury, a 70-year-old man who suffered from renal sepsis and a 71-year-old man with a history of chronic kidney disease all died of COVID-19 in Nagapattinam.

Thanjavur district reported a slight spike since Friday with 35 fresh cases. All other districts in the region reported less than 20 new cases.

Nagapattinam reported 18 cases, while Tiruchi was close with 17 cases reported. Among the patients who tested positive were primary contacts and local cases with no travel or contact history. Some patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses and asymptomatic patients also tested positive. Meanwhile, eight patients were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

Among the 13 patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Anna Nagar, Kulithalai Mettumaruthur among other localities in the district.

Tiruvarur and Pudukottai continued to report cases in a low- range. On Saturday, seven patients each tested positive in both districts. Among them were patients with a history of respiratory illnesses, local index cases and other primary contacts.

Meanwhile, Perambalur and Ariyalur reported no new cases. A total of 322 throat swabs were lifted in Perambalur and 347 were lifted in Ariyalur and sent to the respective testing facilities in the district to test for COVID-19.