Leprosy awareness campaign launched

January 31, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A fortnight-long leprosy awareness campaign commenced in Thanjavur district on January 30, the day which was observed as the Anti-Leprosy Day under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme.

According to a press release, special camps will be held to screen people for leprosy symptoms at major construction sites, brick kiln units, and places where people from outside Tamil Nadu reside. During the campaign period, awareness campaigns in educational institutions will also be held apart from conducting special grama sabha meetings to alleviate misconceptions.

