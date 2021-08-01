Leopard that attacked two, moves out of Angiyam

A leopard which had attacked two persons on Saturday at Angiyam near Uppiliapuram on the Tiruchi - Namakkal border was not sighted thereafter and is believed to have gone into the Kolli hills reserve forest area situated a few kilometres away.

A video grab of the animal moving in the night hours was captured in one of the camera traps that were placed at different places around a hillock at Angiyam following the incident on Saturday. The pug marks of the animal were found in the path leading towards the Kolli hills reserve forest area, said the Chief Conservator of Forests - in charge, Tiruchi, S. Ramasubramanian. The animal was not sighted after Saturday’s incident, he further said.

Forest Department officials believe that the animal could have entered into Angiyam in search of a prey when the incident occurred after one of the villagers tried to take a selfie with the leopard in the background near a cave at Koneripatti hillock. The officials also believe that the animal was waiting for night to set in before moving out from Angiyam.

District Forest Officer, Tiruchi, D. Sujatha said the department officials walked about five to six kilometres on Sunday morning and found pug marks of the adult animal in the direction leading towards the Kolli Hills reserve forest area on Sunday. This led them to strongly believe that the animal had moved out of Angiyam and gone into the Kolli hills reserve forest. Following the attack on two persons, the Forest Department officials placed four camera traps to capture video grabs of the animal's movement and advised the people of Angiyam and nearby villages not to go anywhere near the small hillock where the leopard was spotted, and to desist from venturing out in the night. The locals have been asked to immediately convey information to the field-level forest department officials in case they were to spot the animal