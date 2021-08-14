Leopard suspected to have strayed into village

TIRUCHI

14 August 2021 20:57 IST

A leopard that attacked two persons at Angiyam near Uppilliyapuram along Tiruchi-Namakkal border two weeks ago is said to have strayed into the village along with its two cubs on Friday.

According to sources, a few persons of same village reportedly sighted the wild animals when they went to the farms situated at the foothills of Pachamalai, a small mountain ranges of Eastern Ghats, on Friday. The villagers then informed a local Village Administrative Officer, who alerted the forest personnel of Thuraiyur.

S. Ramasubramanian, Chief Conservator of Forests (in charge), Tiruchi, told The Hindu that a team of forest personnel had been camping on the foothills to monitor the movement of the animals. Camera trap had been laid at various locations to capture the movements.

District Forest Officer D. Sujatha said that the forest personnel had spotted pug marks at a few locations, indicating the possible movement of a leopard. Forest personnel had been asked to corroborate the details of the sighting of a leopard along with two cubs. There were reports that a few peacocks had been killed by the leopard but the information has to verified. However, a general alert had been sounded in the villages situated close to the hills. People had been asked to exercise restraint while venturing out.

“Round-the-clock vigil has been mounted around Angiyam. Action will be taken as per the ground situation,” Ms. Sujatha said.