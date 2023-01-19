HamberMenu
Lensman frames his village in pictures

Photography enthusiast Kabilan Soundharajan holds exhibition at his village Kadamangudi every year with subjects drawn from the rural landscape

January 19, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Nahla Nainar
Kabilan Soundharajan, a hobbyist photographer, seen at his fifth annual photography exhibition held at Kadamangudi village. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

For the past five years, Pongal celebrations have been extra special for Chennai-based accountant Kabilan Soundharajan, 31, who uses the walls of the Mariammam temple on the main street of his native Kadamangudi village, Thanjavur district, as an impromptu gallery to showcase his photography skills.

“Normally, beautiful village pictures are seen in big air-conditioned halls in the cities. But I want my people to have the same experience at their doorstep. Sometimes you get viewers on bullock carts, looking at the pictures. It is amusing and emotional to see how people react to seeing themselves as a photographic subject. And Pongal is an ideal time for our neighbours to step out of their homes,” Mr. Kabilan told The Hindu.

This year, cinematographer Kishore Kumar and photographer Naveen Goutham, were the special invitees at the free exhibition held on Tuesday (January 17).

“I want more young people in the village to take up photography, because it can give one a new direction in life. One gains a fresh perspective on things, and learns to observe people and life more carefully,” said Mr. Kabilan, who is training two youngsters from his village during his holiday breaks.

He admits though, that it was tough to convince his family about his passion. “My father, a farmer, was outraged when I bought a professional camera for ₹50,000 with my savings, because that money could have been used to buy cattle. He changed his opinion only after my work started getting recognised on social media,” Mr. Kabilan said.

So far, the hobbyist lensman has shot over 300 photographs of rural subjects, most of which were up on display this past week. “I print these on light card paper, and give them away to anyone who requests for it. For many people in my village, this may be the very first time they were photographed,” said Mr. Kabilan.

Kadamangudi residents take a look at photographs of the village taken by Kabilan Soundharajan. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

