Tiruchirapalli

Legislation on banning online games after obtaining inputs from stakeholders: Law Minister

S. Regupathy. | Photo Credit: RAJARATHINAM RM
R Rajaram PUDUKOTTAI August 11, 2022 20:36 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:36 IST

  Law Minister S. Regupathy on Thursday said the State government would soon enact a legislation to ban online games after obtaining inputs from stakeholders including members of the public, students and online gaming service providers.

In a brief interaction with reporters in Pudukottai, Mr. Regupathy said the DMK government headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would take all legal measures to enact a law to ban online games without any hassles in Tamil Nadu. 

In a veiled reference to former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr.Reghupathy said an individual had ridiculed the idea of seeking public opinion on banning online games. His comment would only amount to criticising the High Court which had in its verdict stated inputs from the stakeholders need to be obtained prior to enacting a legislation, the Minister said.

Accordingly, the government would bring in legislation to ban online games soon after obtaining inputs from the stakeholders fully, he said.

