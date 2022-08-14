Legal luminaries pay tribute to Kunjithapatham

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 14, 2022 21:54 IST

Justice R. Subramanian, Judge, Madras High Court, unveils the portrait of advocate and educationist S. Kunjithapatham at Santhanam Vidyalaya in Tiruchi.

Justice R. Subramanian, Judge of the Madras High Court, said that the services rendered by late S. Kunjithapatham, senior advocate and former secretary, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College College, would be remembered for long.

Speaking at an event organised by the Tiruchi Bar Association and the Santhanam Group of Educational Institutions at Santhanam Vidyalaya here on Saturday to pay tribute to the late advocate at an event organised to mark the second anniversary, Mr. Subramanian said that the former who was known for simplicity and discipline, had made his presence felt as senior advocate and an educationist. He always stood for upholding the ethics of his legal profession. His services would be remembered ever by the legal fraternity and educationists.

Recollecting the memories of late Kunjithapatham, Justice S. Baskaran, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission, said that he had been truthful to his clients. The educational institutions managed by him had produced many talented persons.

K. Babu, Principal and Sessions Judge, Tiruchi; K. Meena, former Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University; K. Raghunathan, senior advocate; S.P. Soundararajan, president, Tiruchi Bar Association; T.M. Venkatachalapathy and A. Pushparaj, senior advocates and others spoke.

K. Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer, Santhanam Group of Educational Institutions welcomed the gathering. J. Mathiyazhagan, secretary, Tiruchi Bar Association, proposed a vote of thanks.

