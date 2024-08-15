Legal heirs of freedom fighters honoured, 411 beneficiaries get govt. assistance at I-Day event in Thanjavur

The legal heirs of freedom fighters were honoured at the Independence Day celebrations by Thanjavur Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam on Thursday.

After hoisting the national flag and accepting and inspecting the guard of honour presented to her by the Thanjavur District Police Contingent and NCC cadets, she presented shawls to the freedom fighters and legal heirs of freedom fighters.

She distributed ₹1.91 crore worth of welfare assistance to 411 beneficiaries identified under various social welfare and security schemes implemented by the government. Certificates were distributed to 215 government officials / staff in recognition of their meritorious service.

Ziaul Haque, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Thanajvur Range, Ziaul Haque, Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and elected representatives participated in the celebrations and witnessed the cultural programmes presented by the children on the occasion.

Gram Sabha

Later, she chaired the ‘grama sabha’ meeting at Thirubhuvanam village panchayat, Ammapettai Panchayat Union and had her lunch at the mass feeding event held at the Punnainallur Mariamman temple, Punnainallur near Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, an exhibition of photographs reflecting the sufferings of people and victims during the Partition in 1947 formed part of the Independence Day celebrations held on the Tamil University campus. Books on the life of eight ‘unsung’ freedom fighters penned by a group of students and released by Governor R.N. Ravi were displayed at the venue.

After hoisting the freedom flag, Vice-Chancellor V. Thiruvalluvan honoured the legal heirs of freedom fighters and distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions conducted at the university as part of the Viksit Bharat celebrations.

At Kumbakonam, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Kumbakonam Division R. Ponmudi hoisted the tri-colour at the TNSTC headquarters and distributed cash awards totaling ₹2.13 lakh to 185 children of the children of Corporation’s employees who scored higher marks in the SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

Mr. Ponmudi said that the revenue earned by the Kumbakonam Corporation through the ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme wherein the Tamil Nadu government reimburses ₹16 per beneficiary to the Corporation, was much helpful for the development of the Corporation.

Pointing out that 93 crore persons have undertaken ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ in the Kumbakonam Division domain, the Managing Director called upon the bus crew to perform their duties in such a manner so as to be beneficial to the public.

At the Independence Day celebrations at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, a Deemed to be a University, at Vallam, Vice-Chancellor V. Ramachandran stressed on the importance of preserving nature and its wealth for posterity.

