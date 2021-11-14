Tiruchirapalli

Legal awareness rally held

Members of District Legal Services Authority conduct awareness rally in Tiruchi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A rally to create legal awareness was organised here by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Sunday as part of the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence.

Principal District Judge and DLSA chairman Y. Gladstone Blessed Tagore flagged off the rally at the Combined Court complex.

Judicial officers, officials of the District Child Protection Unit, NSS students of Bishop Heber College and advocates participated in the rally. Pamphlets containing the activities of DLSA and the functioning of the Lok Adalat were distributed to the general public by the students during the rally.


