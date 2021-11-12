Tiruchirapalli

Legal awareness camp held

A legal awareness camp and an exhibition was organised by the District Legal Services Authority in association with government departments at the Combined Court Complex here on Friday.

They were organised as part of the pan-India legal awareness camps being held in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Principal District Judge and DLSA chairman Y. Gladstone Blessed Tagore presided over the camp in which Collector S. Sivarasu participated as a special guest and gave away welfare assistance of the government to beneficiaries. DLSA secretary K. Vivekanandan, judicial officers, advocates and general public participated, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 8:58:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/legal-awareness-camp-held/article37461047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY