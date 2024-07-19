Leg of a four-and-a-half-year-old boy restored

The left leg of a four-and-a-half-year-old boy, severely injured in an accident, was restored through a two-stage orthopedic surgery at the Meenakshi Hospital in Thanjavur.

Disclosing this in a press release, K. Parthiban, senior consultant and head of the department of orthopaedics, said that a tractor ran over the left leg of Rakshan of Pillayar Thopu village in Nagapattinam district. Initially, amputation of the leg was considered necessary at a private hospital in Nagapattinam. However, at Meenakshi Hospital, immediate debridement, wound suturing, and external fixation were performed without compromising blood flow and preventing infection. Six weeks later, another surgery was done to remove the external fixation and attach an internal rod. The boy soon regained full mobility, Dr. Parthiban added.