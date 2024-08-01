GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Left parties protest against Union Budget in central districts

Demonstrations were held in several places across Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts; a few protesters were injured during a scuffle with the police in Mayiladuthurai

Published - August 01, 2024 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various Left parties staged a protest in front of Pudukkottai Head post office on Thursday

Members of various Left parties staged a protest in front of Pudukkottai Head post office on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Protesting against the recent Union Budget, which they claimed ignored Tamil Nadu and imposed new taxes on the poor, members of Left parties staged demonstrations across the delta districts on Thursday.

Over 900 people, including 70 women, were arrested during protests in Tiruchi. Demonstrations were held in Thuvakudi, Manapparai, and Vayalur. The protest in Tiruchi was led by CPI(M) district secretary R. Raja, CPI district secretary Siva, and CPI(ML) State committee member Rajkumar. Protesters marched from the Post Office to the BSNL office where they staged the protest.

In Pudukkottai, the protest was held in front of the district headquarters post office. About 550 protesters, including 75 women, were detained by the police during the protest and later released.

In Thanjavur, the protest was held in front of the Thanjavur Head Post Office where 120 persons, including 70 women, were arrested. Similar protests were held in Tiruvaiyaru, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani, and Puthalur in the district.

Protests were held in Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, and Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district. In Tiruvarur, CPI(M) district secretary G. Sundaramoorthy led a protest and all the protesters were detained. In Thiruthuraipoondi, 800 people, including MLA K. Mari Muthu and former MLA K. Ulaganathan, were detained.

Protests in Nagapattinam were held near the State Bank of India office and in Thirukuvalai, Thirumarugal, and Vedaranyam.

In Mayiladuthurai, as the protesters marched towards the post office, they were stopped by the police, resulting in a scuffle. Some protesters were injured and were treated at the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. The district CPI(M) issued a statement condemning the police action.

