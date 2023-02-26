ADVERTISEMENT

Learning to construct Newtonian reflector telescope

February 26, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Colleges conducts workshops for students as part of a project to increase access to space studies in educational institutions across Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-five children from four government schools got an opportunity to learn how to construct Newtonian reflector telescopes and use them in their classrooms as part of a project to increase access to space studies in educational institutions across Tamil Nadu.

The workshop was conducted over Friday and Saturday by the PG and Research Department of Physics of Jamal Mohamed College in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Chiguru CoLab and benefited students of AVM Public Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Sevur, Sivagangai, Panchayat Union Middle School, Ariyalur, HMY Government Higher Secondary School, Inamkulathur, and Panchayat Union Middle School, Tiruppur. It was held under the Department of Biotechnology’s Star College Scheme.

“We taught students how to make a telescope from scratch, with parts provided by us. Since these instruments are usually used at night, the students also learned how to dismantle and re-assemble them in time for a stargazing session on Friday,” S.M.M.S. Maricar, research advisor, Jamal Mohamed College, told The Hindu.

Bharathkumar Velusamy, Product Manager, Chiguru CoLab and alumnus of Jamal Mohamed College, was the resource person.

On February 25, the college teamed up with Open Space Foundation, Theni, to launch the Namma Telescope project, with the motto of providing one telescope to every school in the State. In this programme, students were given practical know-how to assemble an astronomical telescope, and were presented the instruments.

Former Indian Space Research Organisation scientists Ingersol Selladurai and Elangovan Rajagopalan were the chief guests.

Later on Saturday, the Jamal Mohamed Astro Lab was inaugurated and 150 participants from various parts of Tamil Nadu were awarded the prestigious Citizen Scientist Award and International Astronomical Search Collaboration certificate in recognition of their efforts to identify asteroids.

College correspondent A. K Khaja Nazeemudeen spoke.

