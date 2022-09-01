Learning through films will make education more holistic: Minister

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi reviewed the recently launched initiative to screen films in government schools, at the Corporation Higher Secondary School at E. B. Road here on Thursday.

‘Children of Heaven,’ an Iranian film with English subtitles, was screened for students of Class VI to Class IX on Thursday. The story revolves around a brother and sister, and their adventures over a lost pair of shoes.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Poyyamozhi said, “The films screened as part of the initiative will have a core message on social themes and life values. We believe that films will encourage children to be more observant, expressive, and empathetic. We want them to be exposed to more than just academics. This is our attempt at making education more holistic.”

As part of the year-long school film festival initiative, one film will be screened every month. This would be conducted during one of the art periods allocated every week for students. Students, after watching the film, can write a review, draw a picture based on it, and write an essay or a poem about it.

Based on their work, the best students will be chosen from among them and invited to participate at the district-level competitions. The winners can attend the State-level camp and participate in competitions.

Students will also get a chance to interact with prominent directors and actors from the film industry and further develop their interest and skills in films and filmmaking through workshops, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

The programme was launched to foster healthy behaviour in children, help them develop empathy and respect for other cultures, promote gender diversity, and enhance active listening, observation and critical thinking.