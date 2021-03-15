Learning Resource Centre at IIM-Tiruchi is a place to read, work and have fun

Tiruchi

In the era of digital disruption, there is much more to library than just gathering bookish knowledge; it is a place not just to read, but also work, live and have fun, just like home.

The transformational change as a result of digital disruption has impacted the ways in which people today learn, teach, communicate, interact, acquire and share knowledge, says K. Elavazhagan, Librarian and Chief Knowledge Officer, IIM-Tiruchi, citing how the Learning Resource Centre (LRC) in the institution has taken shape as a learning, teaching and social hub.

For school and college students stepping into the LRC, the ambience would be homely, lively, purposeful, and memorable... all at once. “It is a place to learn, unlearn and re-learn. As the 21st century progresses librarians are facilitating to connect communities and users with knowledge and knowledge creators. It is where students need to develop an emotional connect,” he said.

There is a wide range of learning spaces waiting to trigger the 'feel good' factor and the longing to remain there for hours at a stretch.

'Brain bubbles' are where students debate about their learnings in small cabins through digital presentations for mutual intellectual progress. Semi-cubic ‘Silent Rooms’ are designed for those who need to concentrate on work.

The Young Learners Centre at the Learning Resource Centre of Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi is replete with a variety of books meant for children of school-going age.

There is also a Meditation Corner to develop concentration, emotional positivity, and a calm observation of the true nature of things, the Chief Knowledge Officer said.

The other features include cafe for refreshments, relaxation zone to sleep/relax, and Language Lab to learn new languages.

The vast centralised air-conditioned building saves considerable extent of electricity by using natural sunlight to the maximum.

Projecting the LRC as a model for developing libraries in all higher educational institutions, IIM-Tiruchi has plans to permit study visits after the fear of COVID-19 pandemic subsides.