Laying of underground drainage mains yet to start

Tiruchi Corporation awaits nod from National Highways Authority of India

TIRUCHI

Laying of underground drainage mains, under the phase-II of UGD project, along Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway, is yet to take off as the Tiruchi City Corporation is awaiting the nod from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project is being implemented at a cost of ₹ 344 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUIT). To complete the works as early as possible the project was divided into three packages. The work of first package was flagged off in July 2018. Other two packages were started one after another. The works are being taken up simultaneously in different areas of the city.

Several areas of residential and commercial areas, which were omitted in the phase-I of the UGD project, in the city, have been covered in the phase-II project. Devadhanan, Ananda Avenue, Tharanallur (North), Viswas Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar and Akilandeswari Nagar are among the residential areas, which have been included in the phase-II project. Similarly, works have been taken up in Woraiyur, AUT colony, Rajah Colony, Annamalai Nagar, Jayam Nagar and Geetha Nagar. In addition to them, all residential and commercial areas belonging to ward number 61 to 65 in the city are scheduled to be covered in the project. It covers Kattur, Ariyamangalam, Tiruverumbur and surrounding areas, which were merged with the Tiruchi Corporation in 2011 after the delimitation process.

While laying of mains, branch mains, collection chambers and lifting stations have reached the advanced level, it yet to begin in Kattur and Tiruverumbur areas as the civic body requires the mandatory clearance from the NHAI.

Sources told The Hindu that a formal request had been sent to the NHAI to lay UGD mains along the Tiruch-Thanjavur highway so as to connect the branch mains from the residential colonies. It was being followed closely.

“As per the plan, the UGD main will run for 3.9 km along Tiruchi-Thanjavur NH. Steps have been taken to get the permission as early as possible,” a senior officer of the Corporation said.

There were some issues in executing the works in Tiruverumbur as the field level workers had been encountering rocky terrain. Blasting has to be done in some of the rocky areas, the official added.