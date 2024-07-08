ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers take out rally in Tiruchi against new criminal laws

Published - July 08, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Bar Council, the Advocates Association, and the Women Lawyers Association taking out a rally against implementation of the three new criminal laws in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A large number of lawyers under the banner Joint Advocates Associations Action Committee of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry took out a rally in Tiruchi on Monday demanding the withdrawal of three new criminal laws that came into force from July 1. The lawyers assembled near the MGR statue roundabout from where they took out a rally up to Uzhavar Sandhai ground carrying placards. They wanted the Centre to hold detailed consultation on the new laws with the Bar Councils as well as Parliament and wanted the new laws to be put on hold.

They urged the Centre to reconsider naming the three new laws in Hindi.  The rally was led by Tiruchi Bar Association president Balasubramanian. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / laws

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US