ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers observe fast demanding withdrawal of three new criminal laws

Published - July 01, 2024 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

They say the new laws have been brought into vogue without any discussion in Parliament or with the legal fraternity

The Hindu Bureau

The advocates observing one-day fast in front of district court demanding a halt to the implementation of new criminal laws, in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A section of lawyers observed a fast in the city on Monday demanding the immediate withdrawal of the three new criminal laws that came into force with effect from July 1. 

The lawyers were led by Tiruchi Bar Association president S. Balasubramanian and Criminal Courts Advocates Association secretary P. Venkat. The three new criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 have replaced the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act. 

The lawyers contended that the new laws have been brought into force without any discussion in Parliament or with the legal fraternity. The lawyers observed the fast in front of the Combined Court Complex here. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US