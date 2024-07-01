GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lawyers observe fast demanding withdrawal of three new criminal laws

They say the new laws have been brought into vogue without any discussion in Parliament or with the legal fraternity

Published - July 01, 2024 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The advocates observing one-day fast in front of district court demanding a halt to the implementation of new criminal laws, in Tiruchi on Monday.

The advocates observing one-day fast in front of district court demanding a halt to the implementation of new criminal laws, in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A section of lawyers observed a fast in the city on Monday demanding the immediate withdrawal of the three new criminal laws that came into force with effect from July 1. 

The lawyers were led by Tiruchi Bar Association president S. Balasubramanian and Criminal Courts Advocates Association secretary P. Venkat. The three new criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 have replaced the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act. 

The lawyers contended that the new laws have been brought into force without any discussion in Parliament or with the legal fraternity. The lawyers observed the fast in front of the Combined Court Complex here. 

