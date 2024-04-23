ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers boycott courts in Ariyalur

April 23, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Lawyers on Tuesday boycotted courts in the district, protesting against the attack on Sendurai-based advocate Prabakaran.

According to sources, a group of persons belonging to Sirukadavur attacked the advocate a few days ago reportedly for supporting a rival group on a village issue.. Though Sendurai police registered a case in connection with the incident, no one has been arrested so far.

Demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved in the case, the lawyers belonging to Ariyalur, Jayamkondam and Sendurai refrained from attending the courts. With their boycott, the normal functioning of various courts, including district sessions, were affected.

