GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lawyers boycott courts in Ariyalur

April 23, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Lawyers on Tuesday boycotted courts in the district, protesting against the attack on Sendurai-based advocate Prabakaran.

According to sources, a group of persons belonging to Sirukadavur attacked the advocate a few days ago reportedly for supporting a rival group on a village issue.. Though Sendurai police registered a case in connection with the incident, no one has been arrested so far.

Demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved in the case, the lawyers belonging to Ariyalur, Jayamkondam and Sendurai refrained from attending the courts. With their boycott, the normal functioning of various courts, including district sessions, were affected.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.