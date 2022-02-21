Lawyer hacked to death by a gang in Ariyalur district

Arivazhagan reportedly backed an independent candidate in civic polls against his relatives’ wishes

Arivazhagan reportedly backed an independent candidate in civic polls against his relatives’ wishes

A lawyer was hacked to death by a group of miscreants at Udayarpalayam on Monday.

Arivazhagan of South Street in Udayarpalayam was attacked with deadly weapons by a gang of four persons, while he was talking with his friends at the bazaar.

Some onlookers, who tried to save him, were threatened by the gang.

A grievously injured Arivazhagan died on the spot. The assailants fled the scene of crime after ensuring his death.

On information, the Udayarpalayam police rushed to the spot and removed the body to the Jayamkondam Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased is said to have supported an independent candidate in ward 15 of Udayarpalayam town panchayat against the wishes of his relatives. There had been frequent quarrels between Arivazhagan and his relatives on the issue. The murder was suspected to be the fallout of it.