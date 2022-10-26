Lawn cleaning taken up by NSO personnel

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 26, 2022 19:20 IST

The sprawling lawn inside the UNESCO recognised Heritage Site -- the Big Temple here -- was cleaned by the National Statistical Office personnel as part of the month-long Special Swatcchata Campaign 2.0 programme launched on October 2 this year.

The campaign was launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh with the objective to ensure timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from Members of Parliament, State governments, Inter-Ministerial consultations and Parliamentary Assurances at the Department of Administration Reforms and Public Grievances coming under the Union Ministry of Personnel at Sardar Patel Bhawan, New Delhi.

As part of the programme, a team of NSO personnel attached to the Thanjavur office cleaned the overgrown greenery at the lawns inside the Big Temple on Wednesday, according to an official release.

