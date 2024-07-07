ADVERTISEMENT

Law varsity launches week-long faculty development programme 

Published - July 07, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu National Law University launched a week-long faculty development programme on Sunday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) launched a week-long Faculty Development Programme on Sunday, focusing on “Teaching Pedagogy in Legal Education in the Context of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020”.

Justice R. Vijayakumar, Judge of the Madras High Court, inaugurated the event and emphasized the significance of mother-tongue education and the impact of the new education policy on legal education.

He expressed concern over the rising drug abuse among youth and urged academic institutions to establish a flying squad and a committee to combat this issue.

Earlier, Prof. V. Nagaraj, Vice-Chancellor of TNNLU, felicitated the chief guest. Registrar Prof. S.M. Balakrishnan welcomed the gathering.

