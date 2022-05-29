Law needed to check caste killings in T.N.: VCK chief

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said here that there was a need to bring in legislation in the State to check caste-based killings.

Mr. Thirumalavan expressed the hope that it could be brought about if the VCK and Left parties joined hands.

The agenda of the VCK and the Left parties should be to jointly fight for enaction of the law, he said at a seminar on ‘Honour killings and Hindutva principles’ organised by ‘Vasipor Kalam’.

Mr. Thirumavalavan claimed that the Hindutva principle was not only against Dalits but also against non-Brahmins. Unless there was the realisation, one could not fight and decimate it in the State. ‘Honour’ killings would continue as long as there was a casteist structure.

Alleging that the country would face great harm if the BJP were to emerge victorious again, Mr. Thirumavalavan said it was crucial in the current juncture for the VCK and the Left parties to join hands to check ‘Sanatan’ forces from making inroads into the State. The recent verdict given in the Gokulraj murder case was a severe blow to the caste structure and would create fear among fanatics.

The meeting complimented Special Public Prosecutor in the Gokulraj murder case, Bhavani B. Mohan, for effectively arguing the case and getting conviction for the accused involved in the murder of Gokulraj belonging to the SC community.