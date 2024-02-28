Law Minister opens new sub-agricultural extension centre

February 28, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A newly constructed Sub-Agricultural Extension Centre with seed godown at Peranur in Avudaiyarkoil block in the district was opened by Law Minister S. Regupathy on Wednesday.

The centre has been established by the Agriculture -Farmers Welfare Department under the NABARD scheme at a cost of ₹ 39.58 lakh.

The Minister distributed bio-manure and tarpaulins to 15 farmers on the occasion. They were provided by the Agriculture - Farmers Welfare Department. The Minister said various schemes aimed at farmers were being implemented by the department.

The centre has been constructed with required facilities to provide seeds and other agri-related inputs to the farmers residing in 36 villages and 14 panchayats in its vicinity, the Minister said. He called upon the farmers to make use of the farm-related government schemes and improve their livelihood, an official release said.

