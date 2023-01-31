ADVERTISEMENT

Law Minister lays foundation for new government college building

January 31, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Monday laid the foundation for the construction of buildings for the new Tirumayam Government Arts and Science College at Thulaiyanur in Tirumayam block in the district. 

The new college building is to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹12.46 crore for students for whom classes were being conducted at a temporary place at present. 

The building will have first and second floors with classrooms, laboratories, computer room, seminar hall, separate rooms for principal and for maintaining documents, library and a student cooperative outlet, said Mr. Regupathy. 

The construction would be completed in 15 months. He called upon the students to make use of the college, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, and create a successful career for themselves, an official release said. 

