Law Minister inspects inundated areas in Pudukottai

Pudukottai

18 November 2021 19:43 IST

Minister for Law S. Regupathy on Thursday inspected several areas falling under the Pudukottai municipal limits which were affected by the heavy downpour over the last few days. Accompanied by Collector Kavitha Ramu and administration officials, Mr. Regupathy inspected Machuvadi, waterbodies near Palpannai roundabout, Kamarajapuram and Government Arts College for Women besides Thirukattalai and Kavinadu tank to get a first hand account and heard the grievances of the general public.

He inspected the damaged houses at Narimedu NGO colony and advised the officials to provide due compensation to the occupants. Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Regupathy said instruction had been given to the officials to drain the stagnant water in areas falling under the Pudukottai municipal limits inundated by the heavy downpour adding that the works were being taken up on a war footing.

Later, Mr. Regupathy inspected the Arulmigu Arankulalingam Periyanayagi Ambal Temple at Tiruvarankulam where there was waterlogging. An official press release said Mr. Regupathy had given instructions to the officials to drain the stagnant water inside the temple.