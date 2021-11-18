Tiruchirapalli

Law Minister inspects inundated areas in Pudukottai

Minister for Law S. Regupathy on Thursday inspected several areas falling under the Pudukottai municipal limits which were affected by the heavy downpour over the last few days. Accompanied by Collector Kavitha Ramu and administration officials, Mr. Regupathy inspected Machuvadi, waterbodies near Palpannai roundabout, Kamarajapuram and Government Arts College for Women besides Thirukattalai and Kavinadu tank to get a first hand account and heard the grievances of the general public.

He inspected the damaged houses at Narimedu NGO colony and advised the officials to provide due compensation to the occupants. Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Regupathy said instruction had been given to the officials to drain the stagnant water in areas falling under the Pudukottai municipal limits inundated by the heavy downpour adding that the works were being taken up on a war footing.

Later, Mr. Regupathy inspected the Arulmigu Arankulalingam Periyanayagi Ambal Temple at Tiruvarankulam where there was waterlogging. An official press release said Mr. Regupathy had given instructions to the officials to drain the stagnant water inside the temple.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 8:48:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/law-minister-inspects-inundated-areas-in-pudukottai/article37563496.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY