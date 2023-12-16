Law Minister distributes free bicycles to 583 girl students in Pudukottai

December 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Law Minister S. Regupathy distributed free bicycles to 583 girls at a function held at the Ranees Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Pudukottai town on Friday. The bicycles were given by the School Education Department to Class 11 girls. Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya, Chief Educational Officer M. Manjula and local body representatives participated. The Minister later inaugurated various development works which had been completed at a cost of ₹52.99 lakh in Tirumayam and Ponnamaravathi blocks in the district, an official release added.

