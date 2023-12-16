GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Law Minister distributes free bicycles to 583 girl students in Pudukottai

December 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Law Minister S. Regupathy distributed free bicycles to 583 girls at a function held at the Ranees Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Pudukottai town on Friday. The bicycles were given by the School Education Department to Class 11 girls. Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya, Chief Educational Officer M. Manjula and local body representatives participated. The Minister later inaugurated various development works which had been completed at a cost of ₹52.99 lakh in Tirumayam and Ponnamaravathi blocks in the district, an official release added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / school

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.