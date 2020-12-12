Law graduates told to strive for meeting expectations of society

Law graduates should not misuse the tool of litigation and must strive to meet the expectations of society, said Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, Chief Justice, Madras High Court, here on Saturday.

“The society has high expectations on the legal profession, particularly in the present trying times. The legal profession should not be treated as an instant money earning machine. Professional ethics governs the legal profession and should continue to do so in future,” Justice Sahi said, delivering the convocation address at Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchi. The second convocation of the TNNLU was held on a virtual platform in view of the pandemic.

Legal professionals should acquire skills, knowledge and capacity for hard work. The dignity of any profession depends on personal conduct, he said emphasising the importance of humility for legal professionals. Lawyers should acquire full knowledge of the subject before they proceed to handle a case. Meticulous preparation is the road to success, Justice Sahi, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, told the young graduates.

“Law is not bereft of life. It deals with life and therefore when it comes to regulating life, you have to be careful,” he said. Young graduates should first focus on human considerations while handling any issue and then only they should apply the law, he said.

V.S. Elizabeth, Vice-Chancellor, TNNLU, in her annual report, cited the varsity’s initiative to set up a Legal Centre for Women’s Welfare and a Centre for Legal History of South India. She thanked the State government for sanctioning special grant for development of Legal History Museum and hosting the second Legal History Congress.

Students of B.A., LL.B.(Hons.), B.Com., LL.B.(Hons.) and LL.M. who have successfully completed their final examinations during the academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20 were presented degrees. While 109 students received B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) degrees, 78 students received B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.) degrees and six students received LL.M. degrees. Seventeen meritorious students received gold medals / endowment awards and prizes, according to a press release from K.R. Leela, Registrar, TNNLU.